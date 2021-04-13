Ben Stokes out of IPL 2021 with broken finger

13 April 2021 22:34 IST

Stokes injured a finger on his left hand while fielding against Punjab Kings in Mumbai on Monday

In what is yet another body blow to Rajasthan Royals, all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the rest of the IPL.

According to a statement from Royals, Stokes injured a finger on his left hand while fielding against Punjab Kings in Mumbai on Monday. He seemed to be in trouble after taking a diving catch to dismiss Chris Gayle.

Advertising

Advertising

The world’s premier all-rounder was expected to play a major role in the Royals campaign. But as it turned out, the IPL has sadly ended for Stokes: after facing just three balls and bowling six balls.

The Jaipur-based franchise had suffered a blow even before the first ball was bowled. Its bowling spearhead Jofra Archer was ruled out of the initial phase as he had to undergo a surgery to remove a fragment of glass from his hand.

The England speedster has, however, been allowed to resume training. That could be some solace to Royals.

Under a new captain Sanju Samson, the Royals is sporting a different look this season. The management had also spent quite a bit during the action to revitalise the team.

Surely, nobody could have imagined that Royals would be forced to play for much of the IPL without two of its biggest stars.