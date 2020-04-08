Ben Stokes named leading cricketer in the world

Ben Stokes has ended Virat Kohli’s three-year reign as Wisden’s leading cricketer in the world after playing a starring role in England’s World Cup win last year. Australia’s Ellyse Perry reclaimed the leading women’s cricketer in the world title from Smriti Mandhana.

The 2020 Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack, to be published on Thursday, crowns the swashbuckling all-rounder as the sport’s pre-eminent player. He is the first England player to receive the honour since Andrew Flintoff in 2005. Stokes in January had won the ICC player of the year award.

Two defining knocks

The 28-year-old won the man-of-the-match award in the World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord’s and then produced a remarkable match-winning innings of 135 not out in the third Ashes Test against Australia.

“Ben Stokes pulled off the performance of a lifetime — twice in the space of a few weeks,” said Wisden editor Lawrence Booth.

“First, with a mixture of outrageous talent and good fortune, he rescued England’s run-chase in the World Cup final, before helping to hit 15 off the Super Over.

“Then, in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, he produced one of the great innings, smashing an unbeaten 135 to pinch a one-wicket win. Against red ball or white, he was a force of nature.”

A photo taken by Gareth Copley for Getty Images showing Stokes celebrating after hitting the winning runs in the Headingley Test has won the Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year award for 2019.

Aussies strike it rich

England pace bowler Jofra Archer, who bowled the Super Over in the World Cup final, is among Wisden’s five cricketers of the year. Australians Pat Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne and Perry have been named alongside Archer, as well as South Africa-born Essex off-spinner Simon Harmer.

West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell was named leading T20 cricketer in the world.