Cricket

Ben Stokes’ dismissal was huge, says Faf du Plessis

Crucial strike: It was celebration time for South Africa when Keshav Maharaj dismissed Ben Stokes.

Crucial strike: It was celebration time for South Africa when Keshav Maharaj dismissed Ben Stokes.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

more-in

Maharaj bowled Stokes in the second innings of the match which proved to be the turning point of the game

After winning the first Test against England, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis termed Ben Stokes’ dismissal as huge.

“Even though Kesh (Keshav Maharaj) didn’t bowl as much as he would have liked, the wickets he got for us in the second innings were huge,” Sport24.co.za quoted du Plessis as saying.

Maharaj bowled Stokes in the second innings of the match which proved to be the turning point of the game. South Africa went on to win the first Test by defeating England by 110 runs at Centurion.

du Plessis said even though Maharaj bowled just 16 overs in the match, the team believed that he will dismiss Stokes eventually.

“We at the back of the stumps had a lot of confidence in Kesh. We kept saying that we felt in the second innings that he was going to get Ben Stokes out,” he said.

du Plessis said Stokes’ wicket was massive for the South African team as he is a match-winner.

“It was a massive wicket for us. Stokes has proven in the Ashes that if he is around, he can win the game on his own,” he added.

With this win, South Africa opened its account in the World Test Championships standings. The team gained its first 30 points in four Tests.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
cricket
sports event
sport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2019 10:06:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/ben-stokes-dismissal-was-huge-says-faf-du-plessis/article30445867.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY