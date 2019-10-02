Belagavi Panthers owner suspended

The Karnataka State Cricket Association has decided to suspend Belagavi Panthers owner Ali Asfak Thara after he was arrested on charges of betting by the city police.
The decision to suspend both owner and franchise was taken by the KSCA when the outgoing managing committee met here on Tuesday. It is understood that the KSCA was waiting for formal communication from the police regarding Thara’s arrest before taking any action.
Thara was arrested last month in connection with an international betting racket in the Karnataka Premier League. The police have questioned over 30 players in connection with the matter so far. While Thara has been arrested for betting, the police probe into the match-fixing angle is set to continue.
