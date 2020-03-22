Bedade accused of sexual harassment, suspended as coach

Former India batsman Atul Bedade has been suspended as the head coach of the Baroda women’s team after the players accused him of sexual harassment and public shaming.

A source within the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) said action was taken after the players complained about his misbehaviour during the women’s senior one-day tournament in Himachal Pradesh in February 2020.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the BCA’s apex committee will now form a probe committee that will look into the allegations made against Bedade.

‘Baseless and false’

The 53-year-old, who played 13 ODIs for India in 1994 and scored one half-century, said the allegations were a “surprise” to him, and “baseless and false.”