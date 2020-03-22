Bedade accused of sexual harassment, suspended as coach

Former India batsman Atul Bedade has been suspended as the head coach of the Baroda women’s team after the players accused him of sexual harassment and public shaming.
A source within the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) said action was taken after the players complained about his misbehaviour during the women’s senior one-day tournament in Himachal Pradesh in February 2020.
According to ESPNCricinfo, the BCA’s apex committee will now form a probe committee that will look into the allegations made against Bedade.
‘Baseless and false’
The 53-year-old, who played 13 ODIs for India in 1994 and scored one half-century, said the allegations were a “surprise” to him, and “baseless and false.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.