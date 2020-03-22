Cricket

Bedade accused of sexual harassment, suspended as coach

Atul Bedade.

Atul Bedade.  

Suspended as coach of Baroda team

Former India batsman Atul Bedade has been suspended as the head coach of the Baroda women’s team after the players accused him of sexual harassment and public shaming.

A source within the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) said action was taken after the players complained about his misbehaviour during the women’s senior one-day tournament in Himachal Pradesh in February 2020.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the BCA’s apex committee will now form a probe committee that will look into the allegations made against Bedade.

‘Baseless and false’

The 53-year-old, who played 13 ODIs for India in 1994 and scored one half-century, said the allegations were a “surprise” to him, and “baseless and false.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2020 10:29:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/bedade-accused-of-sexual-harassment-suspended-as-coach/article31136408.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY