BCCI’s adjourned SGM to be held on April 18

BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Choudhary, under instructions from the acting president C.K. Khanna, has convened the adjourned Special General Meeting (SGM) in New Delhi at 5 p.m. on April 18.

This was after the Supreme Court agreed to debate on the disqualification norms mentioned in the Lodha Committee recommendations and accepted by the apex court on April 17.

The first SGM on April 9 did not consider any item on the agenda and put off the meeting to April 12.

The SGM was convened to name the BCCI’s nominee to the ICC, discuss the proposed changes to the ICC’s constitution and financial models, legal matters post the January 2, 2017 order of the Supreme Court and appointment of the Ombudsman.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has received the attendance register of the SGM that was adjourned.

The CoA had nominated BCCI CEO Rahul Johri to attend the SGM at New Delhi on Sunday (April 9).

But, he did not attend and the CoA was represented by BCCI CFI Santosh Rangnekar.