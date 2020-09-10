BCCI’s ACU arrives in UAE

Will educate players through video-counselling

Preventing corrupt approaches through social media will be the focus of BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) in the upcoming IPL, ahead of which the watchdog will educate players through video-counselling rather than physical sessions. An eight-member BCCI team, led by Ajit Singh, landed in Dubai on Tuesday and is in the middle of their six-day quarantine.

The ACU will be speaking to all the eight teams separately and the sessions will be more useful for the younger players who are not exposed to international cricket and the glamour of IPL. The established players are already aware of the ACU protocols.

“This time there will be video counselling and it won’t done on one to one basis. We can do it in a group as well as individual basis depending on what is possible and we will do it one by one (with all teams).

“We have also hired sports integrity agencies. We will use their help in bet monitoring activities.”