Lalita scalps three
Mumbai: Lalita Sharma’s three-wicket haul helped Delhi beat Tamil Nadu by six wickets in the BCCI senior women’s tournament on Tuesday.
At Rajkot, Riddhi’s unbeaten 75 helped Vidarbha beat Tamil Nadu by two-wickets in the BCCI women’s under-19 one-dayers on Tuesday.
The scores:
BCCI senior women’s tournament: Tamil Nadu 83 in 38.3 overs (Lalita Sharma 3/25) lost to Delhi 87/4 in 26.5 overs (Vandana Chaturvedi 27).
BCCI women’s u-19 one-dayers: Tamil Nadu 164/9 in 50 overs (K. Yogyasri 36, S. Swathi 58, Vedanti Salodkar 3/25) lost to Vidarbha 167/8 in 47.5 overs (Riddhi 75 n.o., K.B. Vamsi 3/39).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.