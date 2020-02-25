Cricket

BCCI women

Lalita scalps three

Mumbai: Lalita Sharma’s three-wicket haul helped Delhi beat Tamil Nadu by six wickets in the BCCI senior women’s tournament on Tuesday.

At Rajkot, Riddhi’s unbeaten 75 helped Vidarbha beat Tamil Nadu by two-wickets in the BCCI women’s under-19 one-dayers on Tuesday.

The scores:

BCCI senior women’s tournament: Tamil Nadu 83 in 38.3 overs (Lalita Sharma 3/25) lost to Delhi 87/4 in 26.5 overs (Vandana Chaturvedi 27).

BCCI women’s u-19 one-dayers: Tamil Nadu 164/9 in 50 overs (K. Yogyasri 36, S. Swathi 58, Vedanti Salodkar 3/25) lost to Vidarbha 167/8 in 47.5 overs (Riddhi 75 n.o., K.B. Vamsi 3/39).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2020 6:48:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/bcci-women/article30914316.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY