Lalita scalps three

Mumbai: Lalita Sharma’s three-wicket haul helped Delhi beat Tamil Nadu by six wickets in the BCCI senior women’s tournament on Tuesday.

At Rajkot, Riddhi’s unbeaten 75 helped Vidarbha beat Tamil Nadu by two-wickets in the BCCI women’s under-19 one-dayers on Tuesday.

The scores:

BCCI senior women’s tournament: Tamil Nadu 83 in 38.3 overs (Lalita Sharma 3/25) lost to Delhi 87/4 in 26.5 overs (Vandana Chaturvedi 27).

BCCI women’s u-19 one-dayers: Tamil Nadu 164/9 in 50 overs (K. Yogyasri 36, S. Swathi 58, Vedanti Salodkar 3/25) lost to Vidarbha 167/8 in 47.5 overs (Riddhi 75 n.o., K.B. Vamsi 3/39).