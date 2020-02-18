BCCI withholds subsidy to DDCA

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to withhold the annual subsidy to Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). The move was expected following complaints by some important members of the unit.

“We have stopped the subsidy,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly revealed to The Hindu. Ganguly was here to attend the Apex Council meeting where it was also decided to appoint an ad-hoc committee to administer DDCA.

DDCA had been in the news for all wrong reasons for long. It was put under an administrator twice — Justice (Retd) Mukul Mudgal and Justice (Retd) Vikramajit Sen — before Rajat Sharma took charge following the elections.

After Rajat resigned, the DDCA remains embroiled in increasing controversy related to administration.

The support staff of the Delhi teams (senior and junior) have not been paid for more than four seasons now. “Some coaches were paid by Mudgal and Sen administration because they could produce the contracts. But many former players have served as coaches and selectors without being handed a contract,” said a former player who has sent many representations to claim his dues.

According to a senior DDCA official, the dues have been withheld for lack of clarity as far as terms of payment are concerned. “How do we know who is to be paid what amount? There are no contracts.” He insisted, “the only way out is for the Board to take a decision.”

Various members of the DDCA have, meanwhile, sought intervention from the Board, pointing out incidents of financial irregularities and misconduct during the Annual General Meeting in December.