Cricket

BCCI to pursue relaxation in conflict of interest clause

All set: Sourav Ganguly arrives at the BCCI office for the board’s AGM.

All set: Sourav Ganguly arrives at the BCCI office for the board’s AGM.  

more-in

Results in deferment of appointment of Cricket Advisory Committee

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) deciding to pursue the relaxation in conflict of interest (COI) clause for involvement of former cricketers in administrative and technical capacity, it has resulted in the 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) deferring the appointment of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

The delay in appointing CAC will mean the fate of the senior national selection panel will continue to hang in the balance at least for a few more days.

“The conflict clause stops everyone; A to Z it stops everyone. It has got former cricketers and former administrators also.

“That is why we can’t make the CAC, we can’t make proper selectors,” said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly after chairing the first BCCI AGM in three years.

Going back to court

“We are going back to the court for all these clarifications because some of these I don’t know where we will finish. The conflict issue stops us from everything, to get good people and keep them for longer and to stop them from doing other things is very difficult.”

BCCI to pursue relaxation in conflict of interest clause
 

The stringent conflict of interest clause inserted in the BCCI rulebook forced by the Apex Court resulted in all three members of the then high-profile CAC — including Ganguly, V.V.S. Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar — resigning.

Their successors, who were acting on an interim basis, also tendered their resignations recently, with Kapil Dev, Aunshuman Gaekwad and Shanta Rangaswamy stepping down from their post.

Even the Committee of Administrators in its last status report had recommended to the Supreme Court relaxation in the conflict clause.

Fate uncertain

The delay in CAC’s appointment will mean the fate of M.S.K. Prasad’s selection committee remains uncertain. Prasad and Gagan Khoda have served four years as selectors, while the other three — Sarandeep Singh, Jatin Paranjape and Devang Gandhi — have been in the role for three years.

According to the revised rules, no individual can be a selector for more than five years.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
cricket
sport
BCCI
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2019 11:11:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/bcci-to-pursue-relaxation-in-conflict-of-interest-clause/article30131818.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY