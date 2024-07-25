BCCI to discuss IPL retentions with team owners on July 31

The annual meeting between the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchisee owners and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials to discuss the modus operandi for the IPL’s mega auction, ahead of the next edition, has been scheduled for July 31 in Mumbai.

The Hindu understands that the BCCI chief operating officer reached out to franchise officials and owners of all the IPL teams on July 25. The meeting is significant this time around considering it’s in the lead-up to the mega auction of the IPL franchises.

The BCCI office-bearers are expected to hear from all the franchises about their suggestions with regard to maximum retentions allowed per franchise and whether the Right to Match (RTM) card should be offered during the auction.

Retentions

Over the last few months, multiple franchise executives have been informally discussing the best possible scenario vis-a-vis player retentions. But the franchises appear to be a divided house, depending on the requirement of a respective franchise to rebuild the team or retain its core.

As a result, from seeking a solitary retention to a maximum of eight, the franchises have different demands. Similarly with the RTM card, a majority of franchises are in favour of reintroducing the RTM option that was last used in 2018.

With more than half the IPL franchises tilted towards rebuilding the squad, it will be interesting to see whether the BCCI accedes to their demand.

Mega-auction cycle and incremental contracts

At least a couple of franchises are also likely to suggest the tenure of mega auctions be extended to five years than the existing three. Ever since IPL’s inception, except for two cycles that were stretched to four years, a convention of three-year cycle for the mega auction has been followed.

However, the franchises are in favour of stretching the cycle to five years. “It will lend security to the players, an opportunity for a franchise to build a squad and market it properly and thus serve BCCI’s interests as well,” stated a franchise executive, citing anonymity.

Besides, some of the franchises are also likely to propose incremental contracts for cricketers, especially Indians, during a cycle. Right now, a retained player cannot officially be paid for the next season. It results in a few cricketers taking chances of being released and put into the auction pool for a purse correction.

The franchises feel that if a transparent process to renegotiate with players is allowed, it will be helpful for the franchises and cricketers going forward.