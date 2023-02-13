HamberMenu
BCCI shifts third India-Australia Test from Dharamsala to Indore

The Test series has been shifted “owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density”, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said

February 13, 2023 10:20 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Indore’s Holkar stadium.

Indore’s Holkar stadium. | Photo Credit: PTI

The third Test between India and Australia scheduled to be played from March 1-5 has been shifted from Dharamsala to Indore, owing to poor outfield conditions, BCCI said on February 13.

That the match will be shifted was confirmed on Sunday itself after BCCI curator Taposh Chatterjee's report deemed the re-laid outfield as unfit for an international match.

"The third Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully," Mr. Shah further stated.

The inclement weather added to the woes of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) as the local ground staff didn't get enough time to grow a good layer of grass on the patches of bald outfield.

