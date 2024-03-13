BCCI set to bar state units from directly partnering with foreign boards

March 13, 2024 01:03 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - New Delhi

The BCCI is set to bar State Associations from directly engaging with foreign boards for organising training camps and competitions, making it mandatory for them to route all such proposals through the parent body. The decision will be taken at the board's Apex Council meeting on March 18.

The BCCI has decided to to takethis step after several State units, including the Delhi and Puducherry units, held talks with foreign boards, mainly the associate nations, for hosting them on exposure trips.

It could be confirmed that the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association has received a proposal from the Nepal board.

ADVERTISEMENT

"State units can surely partner with foreign boards for cricket-related activities but those agreements have to be facilitated by the BCCI as it is the parent body. All proposals must go through BCCI," said a BCCI source.

In the upcoming Apex Council meeting, there will be a discussion on "State Cricket Associations collaborating with foreign boards for organising cricket", following which the BCCI will take matters into its own hands.

Nepal is expected to be in India for an exposure trip ahead of the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean in June. The Cricket Association of Nepal officials had a meeting with BCCI secretary Jay Shah last month.

The BCCI has helped associate nations in the past. Afghanistan made India its home base for a substantial period in the pre-Covid era, using facilities in Dehradun and Greater Noida for training and competition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT