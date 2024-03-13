GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BCCI set to bar state units from directly partnering with foreign boards

The BCCI has decided to take this step after several state units, held talks with foreign boards for hosting them on exposure trips

March 13, 2024 01:03 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). File

The logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The BCCI is set to bar State Associations from directly engaging with foreign boards for organising training camps and competitions, making it mandatory for them to route all such proposals through the parent body. The decision will be taken at the board's Apex Council meeting on March 18.

The BCCI has decided to to takethis step after several State units, including the Delhi and Puducherry units, held talks with foreign boards, mainly the associate nations, for hosting them on exposure trips.

It could be confirmed that the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association has received a proposal from the Nepal board.

"State units can surely partner with foreign boards for cricket-related activities but those agreements have to be facilitated by the BCCI as it is the parent body. All proposals must go through BCCI," said a BCCI source.

In the upcoming Apex Council meeting, there will be a discussion on "State Cricket Associations collaborating with foreign boards for organising cricket", following which the BCCI will take matters into its own hands.

Nepal is expected to be in India for an exposure trip ahead of the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean in June. The Cricket Association of Nepal officials had a meeting with BCCI secretary Jay Shah last month.

The BCCI has helped associate nations in the past. Afghanistan made India its home base for a substantial period in the pre-Covid era, using facilities in Dehradun and Greater Noida for training and competition.

Related Topics

cricket / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.