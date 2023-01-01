ADVERTISEMENT

BCCI review: Yo-Yo test returns, Dexa also added to selection criteria for Indian team

January 01, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - Mumbai

In a statement, the BCCI said the roadmap for the 2023 World Cup at home was also discussed in the meeting.

PTI

The logo of BCCI is pictured at the BCCI head office in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Yo-Yo fitness test was on January 1, 2023 reintroduced in the eligibility criteria for selection in the Indian cricket team following the high-profile review meeting of the BCCI here.

The meeting, which was pending since India's semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup in November, finally took place in the presence of BCCI secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny, captain Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid, NCA chief VVS Laxman and selector Chetan Sharma.

Besides Yo-Yo test, Dexa (bone scan test) has also been made part of the selection criteria. It was also decided that emerging players, who tend to prioritise white-ball cricket for IPL riches over red ball cricket, will be required to play a "substantial domestic season" to be eligible for national selection.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team.

"The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players.

"Keeping in mind the men's FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023," said Shah in the BCCI statement.

The Yo-Yo test is an aerobic endurance fitness test which involves running between markers placed 20 metres apart at increasing speeds.  The test was introduced during Virat Kohli's tenure as India captain and the passing score initially was 16.1 before it was increased to 16.5.

The entire selection panel was sacked after the World Cup but Sharma attending Sunday's meeting has also attracted attention. For the record, he has re-applied for the job alongside Harvinder Singh, who was also part of the sacked panel.

In a statement, the BCCI said the roadmap for the 2023 World Cup at home was also discussed in the meeting.

"The issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters were also discussed at length during the meeting along with the roadmap to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023," it read.

The fitness of the Indian cricketers has been a matter of concern with the likes of Deepak Chahar breaking down regularly. Premier pacer Jaspirt Bumrah, too, has been out of action for a long time due to a back injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

BCCI / cricket

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US