BCCI releases ₹1 crore for treatment of cancer-stricken former India coach Anshuman Gaikwad

Anshuman Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India between 1975 and 1987

Published - July 14, 2024 04:46 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. File

The logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. File | Photo Credit: AFP

The BCCI on July 14 decided to release Rs one crore for the treatment of former India coach Anshuman Gaikwad, who is battling blood cancer at a medical facility in London.

The BCCI's decision has come following appeals for support from former captain Kapil Dev and Sandip Patil, who had urged the cricket board to help Gaikwad.

"Mr. Jay Shah has instructed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to release ₹1 crore with immediate effect to provide financial assistance to India's veteran cricketer Mr. Anshuman Gaekwad, who is battling cancer," BCCI apex council said in a statement.

Gaekwad, son of former India captain D.K. Gaekwad, is undergoing treatment for blood cancer at the King's College Hospital in London.

“Mr. Shah has also spoken to Mr Gaekwad’s family to take stock of the situation and extend support. The board stands by Mr. Gaekwad’s family in this hour of crisis and will do whatever is essential for Mr. Gaekwad’s quick recovery,” the statement continued.

"The BCCI will continue to monitor Mr Gaekwad's progress and is confident that he will come out of this phase strongly," it added.

The 71-year-old Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India between 1975 and 1987.

