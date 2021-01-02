BCCI president Sourav Ganguly suffers 'mild' heart attack; undergoes angioplasty

West Bengal CM tweeted “Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!”

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was on Saturday admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after he suffered chest pain. He suffered a "mild" heart attack and is undergoing "primary angioplasty" at a city hospital, doctors said.

"He had an acute myocardial infarction (MI) but is stable now. He is stable haemodynamically and has received loading doses of dual anti platelets and statin.

"Mr Ganguly is undergoing primary angioplasty now. We are yet to decide on how many stent insertion is required for Mr Ganguly," a doctor at Woodlands Hospital said.

Ganguly was rushed to Woodlands Hospital after he fell ill during a workout session in the gym at his residence in Kolkata.

Rupali Basu, CEO of Woodlands Hospital said that Mr Ganguly is stable haemodynamically.”He has received loading doses of dual anti platelets and statin and is undergoing primary angioplasty now,” the hospital said in a press statement.

Mr Ganguly's brother and secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal Snehashis Ganguly also added that his brother is stable.

“Sourav Ganguly is stable. Senior doctors are looking after him. We will let you know once we get further updates,” the brother added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished for the speedy recovery of the cricket icon.

“Sad to hear that Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!,” Ms. Banerjee said.

Ganguly was present during the unveiling of a statue of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi on Monday and had visited Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

(Inputs from PTI)