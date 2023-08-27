ADVERTISEMENT

BCCI president Roger Binny, VP Rajeev Shukla to be in Lahore on PCB's invitation

August 27, 2023 03:25 am | Updated August 26, 2023 11:55 pm IST - Lahore

The PCB had extended the invitation to all the principal office-bearers of BCCI and it is understood that president and vice-president have got Indian board's approval to accept the invitation accorded to them

PTI

BCCI president Roger Binny. File. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajeev Shukla have accepted the invitation of the Pakistan Cricket Board and will be in Lahore from September 4-7 during which they will watch a couple of Asia Cup games.

The PCB had extended the invitation to all the principal office-bearers of BCCI and it is understood that president and vice-president have got Indian board's approval to accept the invitation accorded to them.

Pakistan plays Nepal in the first match of the regional event on August 30 in Multan after which four games will move to Sri Lanka for the remaining matches including the much anticipated Pakistan and India encounter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Binny, Shukla and secretary Jay Shah will be in Sri Lanka for the marquee India vs Pakistan clash in Pallekele (Kandy) on September 2. The trio will be back in India on September 3 after which BCCI president and vice-president will travel through Wagah border to Lahore," a source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

In fact, both Binny and Shukla have been invited with their respective spouses for an official dinner scheduled to be hosted by the PCB at the Governor House in Lahore on September 4.

It is understood that two BCCI biggies will watch the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka game on September 5 and Pakistan's opening Super Four fixture on the next day.

It must be mentioned that senior BCCI official and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shukla had also been a part of Indian cricket contingent when Sourav Ganguly led the team to a historic series win in 2004.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cricket

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US