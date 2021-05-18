BCCI paying quarantine bill of Australians: CA

The BCCI is footing the bill for the 14-day quarantine of Australian IPL players, who have arrived here from Maldives, Cricket Australia interim CEO Nick Hockley said on Tuesday.

The players had to spend 10 days in Maldives due to a ban imposed by the Australian government on travellers from COVID-ravaged India till May 15.

Hockley said the BCCI has kept its promise and funded the whole operation. “Yes,” said Hockley when asked if BCCI was paying for the mandatory quarantine.

“BCCI at the outset committed to ensuring that they got home safely and as quickly as possible. We’ve been working closely with them. They’ve been fantastic. They’ve delivered on that promise.”

“I know the players, having texted a few of them, are extremely appreciative of the BCCI and we’re really pleased that they’re home safely.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had earlier said that the players who competed in the IPL will have to make their “own arrangements”.