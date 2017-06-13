Cricket

BCCI okays ex-players’ payment

The BCCI has accepted the Committee of Administrators’ decision to give a one-time benefit of ₹35 lakh to 13 former cricketers who have played between one and nine Tests for India after 1970.

A source in the BCCI said acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, at a meeting here on Monday, assured the COA that the decision would be approved at the Board’s SGM on June 26.

