BCCI nod for T20 leagues

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has granted permission to four State associations to host their T20 leagues immediately after the conclusion of the IPL on May 30.

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Mumbai and Saurashtra had sought permission to host their T20 leagues in early June before the monsoon sets in. Since this went against BCCI’s rule of not allowing any T20 league to start a fortnight before and after the IPL, the BCCI apex council discussed the issue.

The BCCI interim chief executive, in a letter to the four associations, confirmed that the apex council had made an exception this year considering the shorter windows available due to the pandemic.

“Owing to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, the BCCI is giving a one-time permission to organise the tournament within the 15-day window after completion of IPL 2021,” Hemang Amin stated in the letter, accessed by The Hindu. “Accordingly, the BCCI is pleased to grant you the approval to organise the tournament for the year 2021.”