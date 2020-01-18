BCCI moves to fill selection panel posts

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for nine vacant posts across three of its selection committees.

The most important of these are in the senior men’s selection committee, with chief selector M.S.K. Prasad and Gagan Khoda reaching the end of their terms.

BCCI has also posted advertisements on its website for two slots in the junior selection panel and all five members of the women’s selection committee.

While Gyanendra Pandey and Rakesh Parikh have served their optimum term in the junior panel, the five members of the women’s committee, headed by Hemlata Kala, are ineligible to continue.

Pandey, L. Sivaramakrishnan and Venkatesh Prasad are in contention for the senior selection panel. It would be interesting to see if all three apply before the deadline of January 24.

The fact that BCCI has sought applications for only two senior selectors’ posts also means the other three members — Sarandeep Singh, Devang Gandhi and Jatin Paranjpe — will survive for another year.