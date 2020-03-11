BCCI monitoring virus outbreak

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) medical team, on Wednesday, said it has been monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and that players, support staff and State associations have been briefed about the standard guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well as the Union Ministry of Health and Welfare.
The BCCI has also issued a mandate to the airlines, team hotels, State associations and medical teams at venues about the thorough sanitisation of all the facilities before and during team use.
To ensure the safety of the spectators, the State associations along with the healthcare service providers/hospitals are ensuring that appropriate information, education and communication material are being provided.
