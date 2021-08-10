BCCI invites applications for Head Cricket at NCA

The position is currently held by Rahul Dravid.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited job applications for Head Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, a position currently held by the former captain of Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid.

Dravid, who has played a significant role in creating India's rich bench strength, was appointed Head of Cricket in July 2019 after he had worked extensively with the junior players as the coach of India U-19 team and India A team.

His two year-contract has ended, and as per protocol, BCCI has invited applications for the post. Dravid is likely to reapply for a two-year extension. The last date for application is August 15.

"Rahul Dravid could well reapply for the post but with Ravi Shastri's tenure ending in November 2021 after T20 WC, there is every possibility of Dravid being elevated to head coach's position. Bottom line, he remains very much a part of system," a BCCI source told PTI.

The current age limit set for the head coach is 60 years, like the NCA head role, and Shastri turned 59 in May. Dravid might come into the picture if India doesn't do well in the T20 World Cup.

The team is yet to win a major event under Virat Kohli and Shastri's partnership but has done well as a Test side, highlighted with their two away series wins in Australia.

Rahul Dravid recently went to Sri Lanka as the head coach of India's limited overs squad, with the Test side in England at the same time.

After the conclusion of the six games in Sri Lanka, he was asked if he wanted to be India’s head coach on a long-term basis, however he was non-committal on the subject. "I haven't really thought anything far ahead, to be honest. I am enjoying doing what I am doing," he had said.

"The Head Cricket NCA will be overall responsible for running all Cricket Coaching programmes at the NCA. He will be responsible for the preparation, development and performance of all cricketers attending training at the Academy," read part of the NCA head job description on the BCCI website.