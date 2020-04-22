BCCI hopes to make inroads into ICC politics

The Board of Control for Cricket in lndia (BCCI) is likely to use the pandemic situation to not only try and help smaller cricket nations stay afloat financially but also regain its clout in the International Cricket Council (ICC) politics. The chief executives of the ICC full members are set to discuss the possibility of deferring the World Test Championship (WTC) and the ODI Super League during the Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting on Thursday.

Backroom discussions

With the CEC set to discuss a re-jigged Future Tours Programme (FTP), assuming a resumption of international cricket towards the end of the year in the post-pandemic scenario, the BCCI is understood to have opened backroom channels with multiple boards.

Also read | ICC meeting set to discuss WTC deferment

It is learnt that the Board has been offering tours to virtually every full member in the reworked FTP to ensure other boards can generate income through broadcast deals. More importantly, for the BCCI, such an arrangement will help it to claw its way back into the ICC boardroom.

The BCCI’s importance in the game’s governing body has been on the wane over the last four years. Shashank Manohar — ICC’s first independent chairman — is perceived to have not let BCCI have its cake and eat it too as regards revenue-sharing model of the ICC.

As a result, the BCCI has been sidelined in the boardroom. “If other boards are assured of a tour by the Indian team, that income, coupled with the appearance money BCCI pays for every board for releasing its players for the Indian Premier League, may result in other members toeing BCCI’s line,” said an observer.

Manohar’s successor was supposed to be elected during the ICC Board meeting in June but the election process could be delayed because of the prevailing situation. If the BCCI can get substantial votes at its disposal, it can re-emerge as the kingmaker in ICC in the post-pandemic world.