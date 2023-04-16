ADVERTISEMENT

BCCI hikes cash prize for domestic tournaments

April 16, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - New Delhi

According to the new pay structure, Ranji Trophy winners, who currently get a cheque of ₹2 crore, will be receiving ₹5 crore

PTI

Ranji Trophy. The BCCI on April 16 announced an increase in prize money for the domestic tournaments with the Ranji Trophy winners set to receive a whopping cash reward of ₹5 crore this year. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

The BCCI on April 16 announced an increase in prize money for the domestic tournaments with the Ranji Trophy winners set to receive a whopping cash reward of ₹5 crore this year.

According to the new pay structure, Ranji Trophy winners, who currently get a cheque of ₹2 crore, will be receiving ₹5 crore, while the runners-up and losing semifinalists will get ₹3 crores and ₹1 crore respectively.

"I'm pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all @BCCI Domestic Tournaments," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a tweet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket — which is the backbone of Indian Cricket. Ranji winners to get ₹5 crores (from ₹2 cr), Sr Women winners ₹50 lacs (from ₹6 lacs)."

The cash prize for Irani Cup too has been doubled with the winners getting ₹50 lakh instead of ₹25 lakh, and while the team finishing runners-up currently don't receive any cash reward, they will get ₹25 lakh from now on.

In Duleep Trophy, the champions will get ₹1 crore and runners-up team will be receiving ₹50 lakh, while winners of Vijay Hazare Trophy will now be getting a cheque of ₹1 crore and the team finishing second best ₹50 lakh.

Deodhar Trophy winners are set to get richer by ₹40 lakh and the losing finalists will get ₹20 lakh. Similarly, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions will be receiving a cheque of ₹80 lakh and the losing team will get ₹40 lakh.

In a big boost to women's cricket in the country, the winners of the Senior Women's One Day trophy will get a cheque of ₹50 lakh and the runners-up side will receive ₹25 lakh.

The prize money of the Senior Women's T20 trophy has also been increased with the winners set to get ₹40 lakh, eight times more than what they get now. The losing team will get ₹20 lakh.

Indian cricket's 2023-24 domestic season will start with the Duleep Trophy tournament starting on June 28 while the flagship Ranji Trophy will commence from January 5 next year.

The Duleep Trophy, which will be played among six zonal teams, will be followed by Deodhar Trophy (List A) (July 24 to August 3), Irani Cup (October 1-5), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Men's T20 national championships (October 16-November 6) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (November 23-December 15).

The senior women's season will begin with the national T20 championships to be played between October 19 to November 9, followed by Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy from November 24 to December 4.

This will be followed by senior women's one-day trophy to be played between January 4-26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cricket / BCCI

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US