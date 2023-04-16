BCCI hikes cash prize for domestic tournaments

April 16, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - New Delhi

The BCCI on April 16 announced an increase in prize money for the domestic tournaments with the Ranji Trophy winners set to receive a whopping cash reward of ₹5 crore this year.

According to the new pay structure, Ranji Trophy winners, who currently get a cheque of ₹2 crore, will be receiving ₹5 crore, while the runners-up and losing semifinalists will get ₹3 crores and ₹1 crore respectively.

"I'm pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all @BCCI Domestic Tournaments," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a tweet.

"We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket — which is the backbone of Indian Cricket. Ranji winners to get ₹5 crores (from ₹2 cr), Sr Women winners ₹50 lacs (from ₹6 lacs)."

The cash prize for Irani Cup too has been doubled with the winners getting ₹50 lakh instead of ₹25 lakh, and while the team finishing runners-up currently don't receive any cash reward, they will get ₹25 lakh from now on.

In Duleep Trophy, the champions will get ₹1 crore and runners-up team will be receiving ₹50 lakh, while winners of Vijay Hazare Trophy will now be getting a cheque of ₹1 crore and the team finishing second best ₹50 lakh.

Deodhar Trophy winners are set to get richer by ₹40 lakh and the losing finalists will get ₹20 lakh. Similarly, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions will be receiving a cheque of ₹80 lakh and the losing team will get ₹40 lakh.

In a big boost to women's cricket in the country, the winners of the Senior Women's One Day trophy will get a cheque of ₹50 lakh and the runners-up side will receive ₹25 lakh.

The prize money of the Senior Women's T20 trophy has also been increased with the winners set to get ₹40 lakh, eight times more than what they get now. The losing team will get ₹20 lakh.

Indian cricket's 2023-24 domestic season will start with the Duleep Trophy tournament starting on June 28 while the flagship Ranji Trophy will commence from January 5 next year.

The Duleep Trophy, which will be played among six zonal teams, will be followed by Deodhar Trophy (List A) (July 24 to August 3), Irani Cup (October 1-5), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Men's T20 national championships (October 16-November 6) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (November 23-December 15).

The senior women's season will begin with the national T20 championships to be played between October 19 to November 9, followed by Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy from November 24 to December 4.

This will be followed by senior women's one-day trophy to be played between January 4-26.

