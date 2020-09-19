BCCI, Emirates board sign MoU to boost cricketing ties

The BCCI and Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and hosting agreement to boost cricketing ties between the two countries.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted about the same.
“I along with Vice Chairman of Emirates Cricket Board, Khalid Al Zarooni signed an MoU & Hosting agreement between @BCCI and @EmiratesCricket to boost the cricketing ties between our countries,” Shah wrote on his twitter handle.
Shah was joined by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and treasurer Arun Dhumal.
Moved out of India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the 13th edition of the IPL will be held in the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE.
Starting Saturday with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Chennai Super Kings, the IPL will conclude on November 10.
Dubai will play host to 24 games, 20 matches will be hosted by Abu Dhabi while Sharjah will hold 12 games.
The dates and venues for the playoff stages will be released later.
