BCCI donates ₹51 crore for PM-CARES

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that it will contribute ₹51 crore to the Prime Minister Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund.

According to a statement issued by the BCCI, president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah discussed the issue with other office-bearers and State associations before announcing this decision.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 is a public health emergency and the BCCI has a firm resolve that the nation gets all possible help to cope with the testing times.” the statement read. “The BCCI will contribute to the Prime Minister’s initiative, a dedicated National fund (PM-CARES Fund), with the primary objective of dealing with emergency or distress situations.”

It has been agreed that the BCCI will contribute ₹35 crore while the 32 State associations will donate ₹50 lakh each, The Hindu understands.

