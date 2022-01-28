BCCI defers decision on Ranji Trophy

Mumbai

28 January 2022 00:39 IST

To vet all the options through its executives

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has deferred the decision about holding the Ranji Trophy till Monday. A meeting of office-bearers on Thursday decided to vet all the options through BCCI executives and arrive at a “decision suitable to every stakeholder”.

“Make no mistake all of us want to stage the Ranji Trophy but there are lots of practical hurdles, including COVID-19 protocols and scheduling issues. We hope for a viable solution at the earliest,” an official privy to developments told The Hindu, citing anonymity, after the meeting.

The Hindu understands that the BCCI office-bearers have directed executives to check with the state associations about whether their teams can enter pre-tournament quarantine by February 5 in order to start the tournament around February 10.

However, time seems to be running out for the BCCI considering the priority of ensuring a safe passage for the Indian Premier League (IPL). The BCCI office-bearers have directed the executives to prepare a back-up plan that would result in the Ranji Trophy winding up by March 20.