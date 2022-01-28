BCCI defers decision on Ranji Trophy
To vet all the options through its executives
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has deferred the decision about holding the Ranji Trophy till Monday. A meeting of office-bearers on Thursday decided to vet all the options through BCCI executives and arrive at a “decision suitable to every stakeholder”.
“Make no mistake all of us want to stage the Ranji Trophy but there are lots of practical hurdles, including COVID-19 protocols and scheduling issues. We hope for a viable solution at the earliest,” an official privy to developments told The Hindu, citing anonymity, after the meeting.
The Hindu understands that the BCCI office-bearers have directed executives to check with the state associations about whether their teams can enter pre-tournament quarantine by February 5 in order to start the tournament around February 10.
However, time seems to be running out for the BCCI considering the priority of ensuring a safe passage for the Indian Premier League (IPL). The BCCI office-bearers have directed the executives to prepare a back-up plan that would result in the Ranji Trophy winding up by March 20.