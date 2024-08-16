GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BCCI declines offer to take over hosting of women’s T20 World Cup from crisis-hit Bangladesh

The ICC is contemplating a change of venue for the tournament to be held in October following political turmoil in Bangladesh

Published - August 16, 2024 10:51 am IST - ISLAMABAD

PTI
File picture of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

File picture of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

India has turned down an offer from the International Cricket Council to replace Bangladesh as host of the Twenty20 World Cup for women in October.

The ICC is contemplating a change of venue following political turmoil in Bangladesh. More than 300 have been killed during unrest that started in July, with protests against a quota system for government jobs that later morphed into a movement against what was considered Prime Minister Hasina Wajid’s increasingly autocratic administration.

The uprising eventually forced Ms. Hasina to leave office and flee to India, ending her 15-year rule.

“They (ICC) have asked us if we would stage the World Cup. I have categorically said no,” Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India told the Times of India on Thursday.

“We would be in the monsoon season and on top of that we will host the Women’s ODI World Cup next year. I don’t want to give any kind of signals that I want to hold consecutive World Cups.”

File picture of the women’s team captains posing alongside the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Trophy in February 2023

File picture of the women’s team captains posing alongside the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Trophy in February 2023 | Photo Credit: ICC via Getty Images

The United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka are also being considered as possible hosts.

The ICC said earlier this week it is “closely monitoring developments” in Bangladesh along with the domestic cricket board, with the priority being the safety and well-being of the players.

Several countries, including England, India and Australia, have issued strong travel advisories since an interim government was installed in Bangladesh.

