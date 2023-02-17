ADVERTISEMENT

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns amid sting controversy

February 17, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - New Delhi

The resignation comes after a controversial sting operation in which Chetan Sharma had revealed classified selection matters among other serious allegations.

The Hindu Bureau

Chetan Sharma. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

BCCI’s chairman of selection committee Chetan Sharma resigned from his post early on February 17, 2023. He sent his resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah who has reportedly accepted it. The resignation comes amid a controversial sting operation conducted by Zee News which showed Mr. Sharma revealing classified selection matters.

Mr. Sharma was seen allegedly revealing his internal discussions with head coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli, along with casting serious allegations against some senior players in the team. He alleged that there was an ego tussle between former captain Virat Kohli and the former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

He also levelled allegations against some players that a lot of them “take injections” to expedite their return to competitive cricket despite being 80 to 85% fit.

Talking about former skipper Virat Kohli, he said that Kohli had started to think of himself “bigger than the Board” and had tried to “hit back” at the former BCCI president as he felt that Ganguly had removed him from ODI captaincy.

BCCI was looking into the matter, as national selectors are bound by contract and not supposed to speak to the media.

Related Topics

cricket / sport

