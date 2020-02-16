BCCI CEO Rahul Johri’s resignation yet to be accepted

BCCI’s first chief executive officer Rahul Johri, who had tendered his resignation a while ago, might have to wait a little more before he is relieved of the plum job by the Board.
BCCI sources said on Sunday that Johri, appointed in 2016 to the then newly-formed position, had made up his mind to step down after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) exited the scene in October last year, paving the way for the Sourav Ganguly-led team to take charge.
“Johri’s resignation will be accepted but it might take some time. He is trying to negotiate,” a source told PTI.
Since assuming the office of CEO, Johri has been working on multiple fronts, playing a key role in selling the IPL broadcast rights to Star India for a whopping ₹16,348 crore.
He was appointed when Shashank Manohar was BCCI president and Anurag Thakur was its secretary.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.