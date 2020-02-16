Cricket

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri’s resignation yet to be accepted

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. File

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. File   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Rahul Johri was appointed when Shashank Manohar was BCCI president and Anurag Thakur was its secretary.

BCCI’s first chief executive officer Rahul Johri, who had tendered his resignation a while ago, might have to wait a little more before he is relieved of the plum job by the Board.

BCCI sources said on Sunday that Johri, appointed in 2016 to the then newly-formed position, had made up his mind to step down after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) exited the scene in October last year, paving the way for the Sourav Ganguly-led team to take charge.

“Johri’s resignation will be accepted but it might take some time. He is trying to negotiate,” a source told PTI.

Since assuming the office of CEO, Johri has been working on multiple fronts, playing a key role in selling the IPL broadcast rights to Star India for a whopping ₹16,348 crore.

He was appointed when Shashank Manohar was BCCI president and Anurag Thakur was its secretary.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2020 4:14:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/bcci-ceo-rahul-johris-resignation-yet-to-be-accepted/article30835152.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY