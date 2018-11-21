Probe panel clears BCCI CEO Rahul Johri of sexual harassment charges

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, who faced allegations of sexual harassment and was on forced leave for the last three weeks, should be allowed to resume work, Vinod Rai, chairman of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) said on Wednesday.

However, CoA member Diana Edulji’s opinion differed from Rai’s and she stuck to her stand that Johri should resign.

The report submitted by the independent committee showed that there was clear disagreement among the three-member committee comprising Justice Sharma, former Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Barkha Singh and lawyer-activist Veena Gowda, and also the opinions expressed by the two member CoA.

In fact, Ms. Gowda, who is also an external member of the BCCI’s internal committee for sexual harassment, has questioned the probity of the top professional manager of the BCCI, saying: “The conduct of Rahul Johri at Birmingham, as a CEO of an institution such as BCCI, is unprofessional and inappropriate which would adversely affect its reputation and the same has to be looked at by the concerned authorities.”

Ulterior motive

Two members of the independent committee, namely Justice Rakesh Sharma (Retd.) and Ms. Barkha Singh, said: “The complainants have failed to provide their cases as set up by them and we are of the opinion that Johri has not abused his powers.

“The allegations of sexual harassment in the office or elsewhere are false, baseless and have been fabricated and manufactured with an ulterior motive to harm him and throw him out of BCCI as indicated in some communications, and reactions expressed in the e-mails, statements in the press.

Innocent

“There has to be a balancing of the rights just as the complainant women have a right, the respondent CEO also has a right and in these circumstances and facts of the case, we are not ready to hold him guilty of the charges. He appears to be innocent. In our opinion, it would be premature, unjust and unfair to recommend any action against Johri on the basis of material placed before us. The allegations, complaints may not be treated as part of the service record of Johri. These must be consigned to records and then weeded out.

“In our considered opinion he may be allowed to function as CEO of BCCI as before. No adverse action need to be taken against Rahul Johri, CEO, BCCI, on the basis of these mischievous, false, fabricated, unsubstantiated complaints, e-mails, tweets, etc. on social media.”

Once the names of the independent committee was known, the BCCI officials believed that an outcome "as has been made known’’ on Wednesday, was a likely possibility.

Scathing remarks

“Is this not good enough? Ms. Gowda’s remarks are scathing. She has talked about the BCCI reputation being adversely affected,” was how a former senior functionary of the BCCI reacted to the decision.

It would be interesting to see how Diana responds and also the complainants whose deposition has been dubbed “false, baseless and have been fabricated and manufactured,’’ by two members of the independent committee and cited by Rai.

A point of view expressed by the BCCI officials is: “Diana has the same right as Rai. The Supreme Court has not given executive powers to Rai alone. There is a clear divide, Rai wants Johri to resume duties and Diana wants him to go.”