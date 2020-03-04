BCCI: CAC to interview five candidates for 2 vacant posts

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the BCCI is set to interview five candidates for the two vacant posts in the senior selection committee on Wednesday.

While BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reiterated that the “new selection panel will pick the team for the South Africa series,” the five who will appear for the interview are L. Sivaramakrishnan, Sunil Joshi, Venkatesh Prasad, Harvinder Singh and Rajesh Chauhan.

On Tuesday, the CAC, consisting of Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik, met for the first time since its formation on January 31. The Hindu understands that, after going through the list of 44 applications in consultation with the BCCI office-bearers, the CAC pruned it to five.

The shortlist makes it evident that the BCCI has decided not to tinker with the zonal make-up of the selection panel.

Chairman M.S.K. Prasad (South Zone) and Gagan Khoda (Central) are the ones who will be replaced. According to the revised rulebook of the BCCI, the zonal format is not mandatory. However, the BCCI bigwigs, including Ganguly, seem to have decided to stick with the zonal format after pressure from the members.

While Joshi, Prasad and Sivaramakrishnan are from South Zone, Harvinder and Chauhan are from Central.