GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New BCCI secretary appointment not on Apex Council agenda as Jay Shah prepares for ICC chair

It will be the last apex council meet before the Board's 93rd Annual General Meeting in Bengaluru in five days' time.

Published - September 24, 2024 02:39 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

A view of the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The BCCI Apex Council will meet on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) to discuss a variety of issues related to the Board's functioning but the appointment of a new secretary to replace the outgoing Jay Shah is not on the agenda.

It will be the last apex council meet before the Board's 93rd Annual General Meeting in Bengaluru in five days' time. The appointment of a new secretary has become necessary after Shah was unanimously elected as the next ICC Chairman.

However, he will not step down from his current role as BCCI Secretary during the upcoming AGM, as he is scheduled to assume his new position only from December 1.

Cricket has much on its plate, including a new disruptor — Jay Shah

But even a discussion on the process of nomination is not part of the eight items listed in the apex council's agenda which features, among others, the update on Byju's matter.

The BCCI has a payment settlement issue with their former title sponsor.

The embattled edtech firm ended its sponsorship deal with the BCCI in March last year.

SC rejects pleas of BCCI, Byju’s to defer Committee of Creditors from meeting

The Bengaluru-based company, co-founded by Byju Raveendran, had initially signed a jersey sponsorship deal in March 2019 for three years, which was later extended by another year for a reported sum of USD 55 million.

Payments were made until September 2022, but the controversy revolves around unpaid dues from October 2022 to March 2023.

There will also be a discussion on the inauguration of the state-of-the-art National Cricket Academy on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Currently, the NCA functions at the M Chinnaswamy stadium premises since its inception over two decades back.

Approval for commencement of renovation work on the exteriors of the BCCI headquarters at Mumbai and the North East development project are also part of the agenda.

Published - September 24, 2024 02:39 pm IST

Related Topics

BCCI / cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.