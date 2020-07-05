BCCI Apex Council meet on July 17

New Delhi

05 July 2020 23:04 IST

The meeting, on July 17, could also discuss the issue of IPL’s Chinese sponsorship

The BCCI will work on finalising India’s revised Future Tours Program and the domestic season when it conducts its fourth Apex Council meeting on July 17.

The meeting will be held online. The nine-member Council could also discuss the raging issue of Chinese sponsorship in the IPL.

The Indian cricket team, which last played in the first week of March, was scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series in June-July but that series has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic. A tour of Zimbabwe in August has also been postponed for the time being.

With the cases rising rapidly in India, it is not even clear when the players can assemble for a training camp though individually, some of them have hit the nets.