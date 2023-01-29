ADVERTISEMENT

BCCI announces ₹5 crore reward for victorious Women's U-19 squad

January 29, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - New Delhi

Shafali Verma-led India U-19 squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle in a global event

PTI

Potchefstroom, Jan 29 (ANI): Indian players celebrate the dismissal of England's Josephine Groves during the Finals of ICC Under 19 Womens T20 World Cup 2023 between India Women U19 vs England Women U19, at Senwes Park, in Potchefstroom on Sunday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday announced a whopping cash reward of ₹5 crore for the entire India squad following its title winning performance at the inaugural Women's U-19 T20 World Cup.

India recorded a dominating seven-wicket win over England in the final in South Africa.

The Shafali Verma-led India U-19 squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle in a global event.

"Women's Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year," Shah tweeted after India's triumph.

The secretary also invited the entire unit to Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

"I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration," he added.

Related Topics

cricket / sport / BCCI

