BCCI aims to bring IPL back to India

The BCCI chief also said England would play four, instead of the earlier agreed five, Tests in India early in 2021.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has said the BCCI is trying its best to hold the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2021 edition in India.

The BCCI chief also said England would play four, instead of the earlier agreed five, Tests in India early in 2021.

“We are trying, we are very much trying, because it’s a tournament for India. People spoke about the success of IPL (2020 in UAE), I told all of them ‘you have to be in India to see what IPL is to India,’” Ganguly said on Tuesday while endorsing Livinguard. “Our domestic season will start very shortly. England is touring India for four Test matches, three ODIs and five T20s.

“It is a lot easier having bilaterals because the number of people (to be managed in a biosecure bubble) are less.

“When it gets to eight teams, nine teams, 10 teams, then it becomes a bit more difficult.

“But as you asked me, we are trying to hold it (next IPL) in India, but we have to keep assessing the situation,” he said.