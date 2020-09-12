BCCI AGM postponed

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed its affiliates that the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in postponement of its Annual General Meeting (AGM), supposed to be held before September 30 every year.

Letter to State units

“... you are hereby informed that the BCCI will not have its Annual General Meeting by September 30, 2020. We will keep you informed regarding the date of the Annual General Meeting,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday wrote in a letter to all the State associations. Since the BCCI is registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975, it has to conduct its AGM by September 30 every year.