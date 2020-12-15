BCCI AGM at Ahmedabad on Dec. 24

MUMBAI

15 December 2020

Ahmedabad will host the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 24. The decision was notified to the affiliates on Tuesday. The notice for the meeting had not specified the agenda as the BCCI was in consultation with the Maharashtra government on whether the AGM could be organised at its headquarters in Mumbai. Once it failed to get permission, Ahmedabad was decided as the venue.

The election officer, A.K. Joti, has released the final electoral roll of 28 member representatives for the election of the vice-president and two IPL Governing Council members. 10 affiliates have been barred — Punjab, Rajasthan, Odisha, Tripura, Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Railways, Services and All India Universities — from attending the AGM.

