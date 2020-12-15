Cricket

BCCI AGM at Ahmedabad on Dec. 24

Ahmedabad will host the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 24. The decision was notified to the affiliates on Tuesday. The notice for the meeting had not specified the agenda as the BCCI was in consultation with the Maharashtra government on whether the AGM could be organised at its headquarters in Mumbai. Once it failed to get permission, Ahmedabad was decided as the venue.

The election officer, A.K. Joti, has released the final electoral roll of 28 member representatives for the election of the vice-president and two IPL Governing Council members. 10 affiliates have been barred — Punjab, Rajasthan, Odisha, Tripura, Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Railways, Services and All India Universities — from attending the AGM.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2020 11:09:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/bcci-agm-at-ahmedabad-on-dec-24/article33339930.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY