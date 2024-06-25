GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BCCI affiliates meet office-bearers

Published - June 25, 2024 12:26 am IST - Mumbai

Sports Bureau

Representatives of all the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) affiliates met with the BCCI office-bearers at an informal meeting at the BCCI headquarters here on Monday.

“I am glad that we organised a meeting with the state associations. It is always good to exchange views on Indian cricket with our key stakeholders — the member state associations,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said through a statement.

“It was a constructive dialogue on issues that concern Indian cricket, and I am pleased with the contributions from the state associations.”

According to the BCCI statement, the meeting was convened at the recently renovated BCCI office to apprise the BCCI members of the success of the 2023 World Cup along with the Women’s Premier League and the Indian Premier League.

Shah also shared the development of the National Cricket Academy project in Bengaluru besides sharing the proposed changes in the domestic season.

