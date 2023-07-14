BCCI advocates for ICC strategic fund boost, gets 72% increase in revenue share

July 14, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - New Delhi

The BCCI has advocated for a substantial allocation of funds from ICC's revenue to the world body's strategic fund for the growth of the sport.

After getting approval of a lion's share of about $230 million from the annual revenue from 2024-27, BCCI, in ICC's annual board meeting recently, has advocated the need for an impetus to the strategic fund that will will be utilised for safeguarding Test cricket and also towards growth of the women's game.

The MCC World Cricket Committee believes that a substantial and ring fenced ICC strategic fund can be allocated on a requirement basis to full member and associate nations who, amongst other key initiatives, fully commit to their women's pathway and national team.

"In addition to our share in the revenue distribution, we have also advocated for a substantial portion of funds to be allocated to the ICC's strategic fund," BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote in a letter to the state associations, on July 14.

"This fund will be instrumental in fostering the growth of sport and investing in the development of cricket in the next media rights cycle," he added.

India's revamped revenue share, as expected, got a stamp of approval at the ICC Board in Durban, which means they stand to gain about 72%.

The BCCI will be earning about $230 million annually from 2024 to 2027 which is 38.5% of ICC's approximate annual revenue of $600 million.

"This is a significant increase in BCCI's share. This achievement is testament to the collective efforts and support of all our state associations and my colleagues at the BCCI," Shah said.

"This allocation reflects the tremendous efforts and contributions made by each one of you and the faith you have shown in the leadership at the BCCI.

"Our strong diplomatic and strategic ties with fellow ICC members have played a vital role in securing this substantial share for India. This is a recognition of the significance of India as a nation in world cricket and underlines the fact that the heart of cricket well and truly beats in India."