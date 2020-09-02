Cricket

BCCI adds CRED to its list of official IPL partners

The BCCI on Wednesday announced CRED, a credit card payment platform, as its official partner for three seasons of the Indian Premier League.

The 13th edition is scheduled to be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10.

“We are very pleased to have CRED on board as the ‘Official Partner’ of the Indian Premier League 2020 to 2022,” said IPL chairman Brijesh Patel in a release.

The partnership will run through till the 2022 season.

The BCCI had earlier announced Bengaluru-based edu-tech firm Unacademy as an official partner, besides naming fantasy gaming platform Dream11 as this year’s IPL title sponsor, replacing Chinese mobile phone company Vivo.

