Basu denies nepotism charge

A section of the Indian cricket’s fitness community has levelled allegations of nepotism at the national team’s former trainer Shanker Basu, who in turn refuted these claims. A group of trainers affiliated to the BCCI has accused Basu of backing his favourites — linked to a fitness centre he runs — for being appointed at the NCA.

A trainer, who did not want to be named, said, “Most of the trainers in the current set-up are from the 2007-08 batch. Basu taught us and took our exams. He accredited us and now he’s saying all these theories don’t count.”

Another trainer added: “I refuse to believe that despite being Australian Strength and Conditioning Association (ASCA) Level 2 certified coaches, we can’t get a job at the NCA. Those close to Basu are being preferred over people who have served for more than 10 years.”

Hits back

Meanwhile Basu has denied all the allegations and said: “I am the founder of Primal Patterns and I teach. That’s my primary job and if those who have studied under me are very good, I can’t do anything about it. So, if people I have taught get selected, one should question the panel and the process, not me... I recused myself from the panel and even asked my son to not apply for the job,” he said.

“These courses, the CSCS, the ASCA, and UKSCA (United Kingdom Strength and Conditioning Association) have become popular in the last 10 years... I don’t certify people, I only help them study and nobody can stop me from doing that... the appointments in the Board are not my responsibility. I am happy to be a coach all my life,” Basu said.

For full story log on to: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/shanker-basu-former-team-india-trainer-dismisses-cricket-fitness-bcci-nca-nepotism-charge/article30051715.ece