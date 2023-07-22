ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh women vs India women third ODI | Indian batswomen stutter as Bangladesh fights back to tie the match

July 22, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - Mirpur

The three-match ODI series, thus, ended at 1-1 with the hosts winning the first ODI and India bouncing back to win the second in a comprehensive manner.

PTI

Bangladesh women cricketers celebrate after the third ODI against Indian women ended in a tie, in Mirpur on July 22, 2023. Twitter/@BCBtigers

India Women were bowled out for 225 as Bangladesh Women fought back to tie the third One-Day International in Mirpur on July 22.

The three-match ODI series, thus, ended at 1-1 with the hosts winning the first ODI and India bouncing back to win the second in a comprehensive manner.

Chasing 226 to win, India collapsed from 191 for five in the 42nd over to 217 for nine in the 48th, but the last-wicket pair of Jemimah Rodrigues and Meghna Singh took the team close to the finish line.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

But with one run needed to win off the last four balls, Marufa Akter had Meghna caught behind for six with the Indian batters expressing their displeasure over the decision.

Earlier in the innings, Harleen Deol (77) and Smriti Mandhana (59) struck half-centuries to lay the foundation for India's chase after Fargana Hoque struck the first-ever ODI ton for Bangladesh Women.

Hoque's 160-ball 107 (7x4s) powered Bangladesh Women to a respectable 225/4 in 50 overs. Shamima Sultana chipped in with 52 (78 balls, 5x4s).

In reply, India lost Shafali Verma (4) and Yastika Bhatia (5) early but fifties from Mandhana and Deol resurrected their chase.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh Women 225/4 in 50 overs (Shamima Sultana 52, Fagana Hoque 107; Sneh Rana 2/45) tie with India Women 225 in 49.3 overs (Smriti Mandhana 52, Harleen Deol 77; Nahida Akter 3/37, Marufa Akter 2/55).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

One-day cricket

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US