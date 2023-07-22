HamberMenu
Bangladesh women vs India women third ODI | Indian batswomen stutter as Bangladesh fights back to tie the match

The three-match ODI series, thus, ended at 1-1 with the hosts winning the first ODI and India bouncing back to win the second in a comprehensive manner.

July 22, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - Mirpur

PTI
Bangladesh women cricketers celebrate after the third ODI against Indian women ended in a tie, in Mirpur on July 22, 2023. Twitter/@BCBtigers

India Women were bowled out for 225 as Bangladesh Women fought back to tie the third One-Day International in Mirpur on July 22.

Chasing 226 to win, India collapsed from 191 for five in the 42nd over to 217 for nine in the 48th, but the last-wicket pair of Jemimah Rodrigues and Meghna Singh took the team close to the finish line.

 

But with one run needed to win off the last four balls, Marufa Akter had Meghna caught behind for six with the Indian batters expressing their displeasure over the decision.

Earlier in the innings, Harleen Deol (77) and Smriti Mandhana (59) struck half-centuries to lay the foundation for India's chase after Fargana Hoque struck the first-ever ODI ton for Bangladesh Women.

Hoque's 160-ball 107 (7x4s) powered Bangladesh Women to a respectable 225/4 in 50 overs. Shamima Sultana chipped in with 52 (78 balls, 5x4s).

 

In reply, India lost Shafali Verma (4) and Yastika Bhatia (5) early but fifties from Mandhana and Deol resurrected their chase.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh Women 225/4 in 50 overs (Shamima Sultana 52, Fagana Hoque 107; Sneh Rana 2/45) tie with India Women 225 in 49.3 overs (Smriti Mandhana 52, Harleen Deol 77; Nahida Akter 3/37, Marufa Akter 2/55).

