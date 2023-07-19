ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh women vs India women, 2nd ODI | India win by 108 runs, level series 1-1

July 19, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - Mirpur

India women scored 228/8, riding on fifties from Jemimah Rodrigues (86 off 78 balls) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (52 off 88 balls) and then returned to bowl out Bangladesh women for 120 in 35.1 overs

PTI

Indian players celebrate after defeating Bangladesh by 108 runs in the second women’s ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on July 19, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@BCCIWomes

India defeated Bangladesh by 108 runs in the second women's ODI to level the three-match series 1-1 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday (July 19).

India scored 228/8, riding on fifties from Jemimah Rodrigues (86 off 78 balls) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (52 off 88 balls) and then returned to bowl out the hosts for 120 in 35.1 overs.

Jemimah, who struck her highest ODI score, also forged a 55-run stand with Harleen Deol (25) after Harmanpreet had retired hurt in the 37th over after feeling pain in her left hand.

Jemimah kept dealing in boundaries, sending the ball nine times across the fence, while Harmanpreet returned at the fag end to complete her fifty. She had three boundaries in her 88-ball knock.

For India, Smriti Mandhana (36) and Harleen Deol (25) were the other notable contributors.

Fargana Hoque (47) and Ritu Mondal (27) were the top scorers for Bangladesh.

Jemimah (4/3 in 3.1 overs) also chipped in with four wickets, apart from her brilliant fifty.

The third and final ODI will be played here on Saturday.

Brief scores:

India: 228 for 8 in 50 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 88, Harmanpreet Kaur 52, Smriti Mandhana 36, Harleen Deol 25; Sultana Khatun 2/41, Nahida Akter 2/37)

Bangladesh: 120 all out in 35.1 overs (Fargana Hoque 47, Jemimah Rodriques 4/3).

