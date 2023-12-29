ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh wins the toss and bowls in 2nd T20 match against New Zealand

December 29, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - MOUNT MAUNGANUI (New Zealand)

Bangladesh has won the toss and chose to bowl in the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand at Bay Oval

AP

Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam (C) celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Finn Allen during the second Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh has won the toss and chosen to bowl Friday, December 29, 2023 in the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand at Bay Oval.

At the time of publishing the report, New Zealand scored 41 for one in 5 overs. Opener Finn Allen was out for 2 off the delivery of Shoriful Islam. Tim Seifert and Daryl Mitchel were at the crease.

The tourists lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning Wednesday’s first match by five wickets, Bangladesh’s first T20 win over New Zealand in New Zealand.

Bangladesh also won the third match of the one-day international series between the teams, its first win in New Zealand in that format.

New Zealand named an unchanged lineup, resisting the temptation to bolster its batting after recent top-order failures.

Bangladesh will be without Litton Das, its match-winner on Wednesday, who is injured.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (captain), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Shamim Hossain.

Umpires: Shaun Haig and Kim Cotton, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Wayne Knights, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

