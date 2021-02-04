Bangladesh vs West Indies | Mustafizur, Mehidy put Bangladesh on top

West Indies, after losing two quick wickets, has a tough task ahead

Mustafizur Rahman claimed two early wickets after Mehidy Hasan struck his maiden Test hundred to put Bangladesh on top in the first Test against the West Indies here on Thursday.

Mehidy hit 103 off 168 balls to guide Bangladesh to 430 in its first innings before Mustafizur’s two for 18 helped the hosts reduce the tourists to 75 for two at stumps on the second day.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Nkrumah Bonner added 51 runs in an unbroken third-wicket stand to stave off further damage after Mustafizur rattled the visitors by dismissing John Campbell and Shayne Moseley early.

Brathwaite remained unbeaten on 49 alongside debutant Bonner (batting 17) at stumps. Earlier, Mehidy was the last man dismissed in Bangladesh's innings when he holed out to substitute Kavem Hodge at long-on off off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall.

Shakib Al Hasan also struck 68 as Bangladesh dominated the West Indies’ bowlers to add 188 runs in two sessions.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican was the top West Indies bowler with four for 133.